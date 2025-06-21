Rivers Council Administrator, Ihemnacho Resigns

Share

The newly appointed Rivers State Council Administrator of Ahoada East Local Government Area, Goodluck Ihemnacho, on Friday, resigned from his position.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Ihemnacho, one of the 23 LG administrators installed by the state’s Sole Administrator, (Rtd) Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, made his exit known through a letter dated June 20, 2025, and addressed to the Sole Administrator’s office.

According to the resignation letter, he expressed gratitude to the government and people of Ahoada East for the opportunity to serve.

The letter reads, “I humbly write to your noble office to convey to you my resignation as the Administrator, Ahoada East LGA… My sincere gratitude goes to the government of Rivers State and the good people of Ahoada East for finding me worthy to serve… from the 11th day of April 2025 to the 20th day of July 2025.”

However, according to reports, a group of unidentified men stormed the Ahoada East council secretariat, physically assaulted the administrator, and forced him to sign the resignation letter.

Adding to the suspicion, observers have pointed out a glaring error in the letter — the dates referenced extend to July 20, even though the resignation was dated June 20.

The secretariat has since been shut down, with police reportedly taking control of the premises.

