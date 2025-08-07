Rivers Corps Members Gift Widow Shop, Goods Worth N600,000

Some corps members undergoing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have donated a shop and goods worth ₦600,000 to a widow, Mrs. Lucy Alibara, in Nonwa community, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The corps members, under the umbrella of the Charity Community Development Service (CDS) Group, said the gesture was aimed at encouraging the widow to thrive in her business despite the odds stacked against her.

They said they were inspired to assist Mrs. Alibara after observing her resilience in selling food items in the open under harsh weather conditions, due to her inability to afford a shop.

The donation included a rented shop located near her former roadside spot and foodstuffs such as rice, garri, beans, sachet oil, condiments, onions, and other household items.

President of the Charity CDS in Tai LGA, Corps Member Ayinuola Segun Peter, who spoke during the unveiling of the shop, explained that the widow’s determination to keep her trade alive despite being abandoned motivated their intervention.

“The CDS group took particular interest in the widow because of her intentional and proactive approach to charity, despite operating from a place of lack,” he said. “She had no shop, nor the capacity to rent one, yet she did not give up.”

He added that upon further inquiry, they found out that Mrs. Alibara had been abandoned, but remained unwavering in her resolve to survive and provide for herself.

Also speaking at the event, the Zonal Inspector for Tai Zone, Mrs. Adzin Odok, commended the corps members for their thoughtfulness, goodwill, and generosity. She encouraged them to continue making positive impacts in the lives of the underprivileged.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Mrs. Alibara praised the corps members for coming to her aid.

“I thank God for using angels in the form of corps members to wipe away my tears of many years,” she said.