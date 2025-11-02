Rivers Contributory Health Programme Begins Free Healthcare For Pensioners

The Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP) has announced the commencement of free healthcare services for all pensioners under the Rivers State Civil Service, beginning in November 2025.

The Executive Secretary of RIVCHPP, Dr. Vetty Agala, disclosed this during the agency’s management meeting, noting that the initiative has received approval from the State Commissioner for Health and Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

According to her, pensioners who previously completed registration forms during the enrolment exercise have been automatically included in the state’s health insurance scheme, with their Pension ID cards serving as access passes to healthcare services.

Dr. Agala added that individual messages would be sent to successfully enrolled pensioners, notifying them of the designated healthcare facilities where they can access free services whenever needed.

She assured that the services covered under the programme are entirely free of charge, adding that the agency is addressing minor discrepancies in some pensioners’ registration details to ensure full inclusion.

In a related development, RIVCHPP recently met with the Rivers State branch of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) during its State Executive Council meeting to further enlighten retirees on the benefits of the health insurance programme and guide them on how to access the services.