Rivers Congress: We’ll Obey Court Judgement – PDP

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it has been served with the court judgement nullifying the conduct of last year’s ward, local government and state congresses in Rivers State and will abide by it.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, in a statement on Thursday, said in line with the judgement, which was delivered on Monday, January 13, 2025, the National Working Committee (NWC) affirms the Hon. Nname Robinson Ewor-led Rivers State executive to be the leadership of the party in Rivers State in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

It commended “the decision of the court which reaffirms the famed position of the PDP as the bastion of transparency in the due process of internal democracy and strict adherence to the rule of law and party guidelines in the conduct of Congresses and other activities.”

The party called on all its leaders, stakeholders, members and supporters in Rivers State and the nation to work with the Ewor-led Rivers State executive “to ensure the unity, stability, growth and continuous success of the PDP in Rivers State.

“The NWC charges the Ewor-led Rivers State executive to work hard to further unite the party in the state so that the people of Rivers State can continue to enjoy the massive dividends of democracy as being delivered by our performing governor, Sir. Siminalayi Fubara, in line with the manifesto and policy thrust of the PDP.

“The NWC commends all members of the PDP in Rivers State for their steadfastness and unshaken belief in the ideals of the party as a truly democratic and all-inclusive party guided only by the collective will, yearning and aspiration of the people.”

Share

Please follow and like us: