Rivers: Concerned Citizens Write Tinubu To Lift Emergency Rule

A coalition of concerned Rivers State citizens has written President Bola Tinubu, demanding the immediate end to the state of emergency declared in the State and calling for the reinstatement of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Ordu, and the Rivers State House of Assembly.

In a joint statement issued by the group on Tuesday, the citizens argued that the declaration of emergency failed to meet the constitutional requirements outlined in Section 305(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and therefore undermines democratic principles and the will of the people.

“The president’s action reflects a blatant disregard for the constitutional rights of the people of Rivers State,” the statement read.

“The state of emergency was imposed using false and illegal justifications, including the alleged pipeline explosion, which we believe was manufactured to justify the unconstitutional move.”

The signatories further alleged that the conditions cited to declare the emergency were fabricated and warned that any attempt to create such conditions constitutes a criminal act and an obstruction of justice.

“In our view, this criminality should be treated as more serious than the underlying wrongful and false declaration of a state of emergency,” they said.

Calling for accountability, the group demanded a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the emergency declaration, insisting that those responsible for misleading the president should be held to account.

“We respectfully submit that the state of emergency was imposed using false and illegal justifications, and therefore, it should be lifted and the governor reinstated,” the statement continued.

“The move can only be interpreted as a reward for criminality, as the perpetrators appear to have succeeded in destabilizing the democratic order.”

The group criticized what they described as executive overreach, asserting that the imposition of emergency rule contradicts the democratic values enshrined in the constitution.

“The recent declaration of a state of emergency under questionable circumstances and your failure to adhere to constitutional guidelines contradict the principles of democracy,” the statement added.

“We urge you to respect the quasi-autonomy of Rivers State and allow the democratic process to proceed without interference from the Executive branch.”

The petition was signed by prominent figures including Donu Kogbara, Aleruchi Cookey-Gam, Ibim Semenitari, Lloyd F. Ukwu, Julie A. Dyer, Ibiba Omotoso, Kariba Braide, Aselle Abigo-Tshiunza, Karibo Lawson, George Ibifubara Jumbo, and Dr. Pax Harry.

Other signatories include Nimi Amachree, Soala Iyalla, Daba Ibiama, Arnold Amino Amacree, Ibiba DonPedro, Derego Somiari, Michael Aloega, Abosi Israel, Sam Warmate, Osmond Dumo Barango, Aji Amachree Ihetu, and Onu Nkiru Uba.

