Rivers Community Suspends Paramount Ruler Over Alleged Cultism Sponsorship, Embezzlement

The people of Ikuru Town in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State have suspended their paramount ruler, HRM, King Dr Aaron Miller Ikuru from office for six months over alleged sponsorship of cult-related activities in the community and misappropriation of community funds.

The people took the decision at the Ikuru Town General Assembly in order to carry out a thorough and unobstructed investigation after petitions alleging the involvement of the paramount ruler in cultism sponsorship and embezzlement was done against him.

A five-man investigative panel led by Rev Peter Killion Omayi has been set up to review the allegations against the suspended paramount chief and his Council of Chiefs.

The resolution of the General Assembly was contained in a communique signed by Friday Paul Amaminong, Secretary Ikuru Town Community, Elder James Ofik, Elder Men’s Council, Judith Charles Levi, for women’s Council and Jumbo Wilcox, representing the men’s council.

Part of the communique reads: “Our ethos as a community dictates that no individual ambition is above the collective well-being of and governance of our people.

“It is crucial, therefore that Dr Aaron Miller Ikuru is suspended temporarily to allow for an unobstructed inquiry into the allegations, which includes financial misappropriation of our commonwealth and breach and breach of code of conduct, notably an ugly incidence which occurred on Friday 16 February 2024.

“Our community was for the first time subjected to the harrowing ordeal of sporadic gunshots led by Mr Imie Benson, allegedly ordered by Dr Aaron Miller Ikuru. These violent acts, which we unequivocally condemn, have instilled fear and unrest in our peaceful community”.