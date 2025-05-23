Rivers Community Protests Alleged Shell’s Neglect, Divesment

Share

The Rumuekpe Community in the Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State have protested against the alleged neglect by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) despite years of operation in the community.

The protest, which took place at the community junction along the East/West Road, had as participants their Paramount ruler, Eze Christian Amadi Evekwuru, JP, youths, and women.

They claimed that the oil giant, which assets have been acquired by Renaissance Africa Energy Company Ltd., noted that despite playing host to Shell for decades, the oil giant left without allegedly meeting it’s obligations.

The protesters told newsmen that it was appealing that despite being an oil-bearing community, they lack basic amenities like water, and good roads, claiming that some persons were playing politics with the money meant for the community.

The Paramount ruler, Eze Christian Amadi Evekwuru, JP, lamented that for many years, Shell marginalized Rumuekpe, asserting that the new owners, Renaissance Africa Energy Company Ltd promised not to start operation without clearance from the community. “

About a month ago, the company held a meeting with all stakeholders and promised not to start operation in any of the communities without clearance from the Royal Highness or the leader of the community without being introduced by the SPDC but surprisingly.”

