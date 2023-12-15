Rivers: CNPP Urges Defecting Lawmakers to Vacate Seats

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has urged the defecting members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to immediately vacate their seats. CNPP stated this in its reaction to the political development in Rivers State where 27 lawmakers elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the state House of Assembly defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The 27 PDP lawmakers dumped their party for the APC on Monday, December 11 and their defection letters were read on the floor of the House. Speaking on the reasons for their sudden defection to the APC, a factional Speaker of the House, Martins Amaewhule, stated that “the division in the party (PDP) with regards to the tussle for the position of the National Secretary of the PDP, has made communications channel hazy and difficult.”

The legislators also condemned the alleged refusal of Governor Simi- nalayi Fubara to handover suspects that burnt the hallowed Chamber of the Assembly to law enforcement agencies. The motion which was sponsored by the 26 members and moved by the member representing Omuma Constituency in the House, Sylva- nus Nwankwo, further condemned the seizure of funds for the management of the Assembly by Governor Fubara. The Rivers State House of Assembly has been divided since the fire incident that razed the chamber on October 29, with Amaewhule and Edison Ehie laying claim to the speakership. While the Amaewhule faction of the House which is made up of 27 out of the 32 Assembly members is loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, the Ehie faction, comprising four out of the 32 members of the House, are loyal to Governor Fubara.

The Assembly members loyal to Wike had attempted to impeach the governor, but the process was interrupted by Fubara’s supporters a day after the fire incident at the State Assembly complex. The CNPP in a statement on the defection of the 27 members, signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, James Ezema, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct bye- elections in the affected state constituencies “for the people to choose their representatives.” The CNPP noted that “it is both immoral and illegal for a lawmaker elected on the platform of a political party platform to defect to another and still retain his or her legislative seat.

It said: “In 2022, as has been cited by many, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja sacked 16 Ebonyi House of Assembly members for deflection based on Section 109(1)(g) of the constitution, just as 18 members of Cross River House of Assembly and two House of Representatives members as well as a House of Representatives member on the platform of the Labour Party in Ondo State were sacked under the same constitutional provisions. “In the case of the Labour Party, the member representing Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency, who defected to another party was ordered by the Supreme Court to vacate his seat. “We recall that the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, had on several occasions described a situation where politicians would defect to other political parties with the mandate of another party as unconstitutional.

“As a matter of fact, the former Rivers State governor fought up to the Supreme Court in the governorship case between Rotimi Amaechi and Celestine Omeha and the apex court in its landmark judgement ruled unambiguously that votes cast in elections belong to political parties, not the individual candidates. “Therefore, if indeed the 27 lawmakers are loyal to the Minister of FCT, as being speculated, it will be a political disaster waiting to happen to see the same personality, who stood for rule of law, now undermining the same. And that’s why we don’t want to believe that former Governor Nyesom Wike is behind the lawmakers until proven otherwise.””

CNPP called on President Bola Tinubu and the FCT Minister to intervene in the current twist in the Rivers State political crisis to forestall breakdown of law and order in the state. It also called on all political parties, the civil society and all lovers of democracy to pressure the Rivers State speaker to declare the seats of the 27 lawmakers vacant if they indeed defected to another political party to enable INEC to conduct fresh polls in the affected state legislative constituencies. “If a political party accepts the trampling of democracy today, it could be at the receiving end some- day. Injustice to one should be injustice to all if our democracy and the society can survive”, the CNPP said.