Rivers Civil Servants Celebrate Fubara’s Supreme Court Victory

The civil servants in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital on Thursday celebrate the victory of Governor Siminalayi Fubara at the Supreme Court over Tonye Cole, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last governorship election.

The workers, especially those serving at the state secretariat, abandoned their duties and trooped out to celebrate Fubara’s victory, as some of them chanted, “Godfathers don’t have a place in our state.”

Recall that Rivers has been embroiled in a political crisis, wherein politicians loyal to Fubara and former Governor Nyesom Wike have been at loggerheads on several fronts, especially the signing of the 2024 budget.

Some of the workers, who converged at the open space within the secretariat danced around in clusters as the sounds of Burna Boy and Duncan Mighty blared from loudspeakers.

They claimed that Fubara was a righteous ruler who had come to lift them, with some noting that for eight years of Wike, they were not promoted, while those that were promoted shortly before he became governor did receive the real salary to go with such promotion.

“For the first time in almost a decade, Fubara put a smile on our faces by gifting us the sum of N100,000 for the Christmas celebration. What else can we sit but to thank God that he has made it possible for our dear governor to be at the Supreme Court,” says one of the civil servants who works in the Ministry of Information and Communications.

“Rivers is finally free from godfatherism and oppression. It is not right for any man to play God no matter the height he has attained,” says a worker in the ministry of commerce, who simply identified himself as “Baba’.