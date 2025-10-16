Rivers Cancels N134bn Secretariat Contract

The Rivers State Executive Council has revoked the ₦134 billion contract awarded to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) for the renovation, retrofitting, and furnishing of the Rivers State Secretariat Complex under the previous State of Emergency Administration.

The council also directed the immediate refund of the ₦20 billion mobilization fee already paid to the contractor. Additionally, it approved the revalidation of bidding processes for four major contracts, including the Secretariat renovation and the construction of reinforced concrete shoreline protection and reclamation works in riverine communities of Opobo/Nkoro and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas.

The original contracts, which were earlier advertised and awarded, had their bid documents cancelled by the Emergency Administration, with fees returned to interested companies.

Decisions were reached during the State Executive Council meeting held on Thursday at Government House, Port Harcourt, presided over by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Dr. Austin Ezekiel-Hart, explained that the contracts were awarded hastily without following due process. “The council has approved the revalidation of the bidding process for all four contracts. A fresh bidding will now be advertised in national newspapers to allow competent and experienced contractors to prequalify and submit both technical and commercial bids,” he said.

The projects include the construction of 4.8km shoreline protection and reclamation of Queenstown, Epellema, Oloma, and Minima communities in Opobo/Nkoro LGA; 2.5km shoreline protection and reclamation in Ndoni-Onukwu, Isikwu, and Aziazagi communities in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA; 2.5km shoreline protection and reclamation in Utuechi, Obiofu, Isala, Ani-Eze, and Odugri communities in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA; and the renovation and furnishing of the Rivers State Secretariat Complex.

On education, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dr. Azibaolanari Uzoma-Nwogu, announced the constitution of a committee to develop proposals for Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centres and ICT laboratories across the state’s three senatorial districts. The initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s directive that, beginning in 2026, all WAEC and NECO examinations will be computer-based. The committee, chaired by the Deputy Governor, includes the Secretary to the State Government, and Permanent Secretaries from the Ministries of Education, Works, Information and Communications, and the Commissioner for Energy.

Regarding employment, Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, Dr. Chisom Gbali, disclosed that the council has directed his ministry to develop a framework for youth employment and economic empowerment. “We want to assure Rivers youths that there will be a rising tide of employment and steady waves of economic empowerment,” he said.

The council also discussed recent flash floods in parts of the state. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr. Honour Sirawoo, said immediate remedial interventions were directed, while residents were cautioned against indiscriminate waste disposal into drainage channels and illegal building on waterways, which exacerbate flooding.