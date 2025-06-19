Rivers Budget: Ibas Appears Before Senate

Share

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), on Thursday arrived at the Senate for the hearing on the ₦1.48 trillion budget of the state.

New Telegraph reports that Ibas was accompanied by other key officials, including members of the economic team to appear before Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on Emergency Rule in Rivers State.

Recall that the Senate had reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the people of Rivers State were not shortchanged following the declaration of emergency rule by President Bola Tinubu on March 18, 2025.

