Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has urged the Senate to reject President Bola Tinubu’s request for appointment into various agencies into Rivers State.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, George said Tinubu has closed his ears to reasoning and deliberately coming out with policies capable of disintegrating the country.

He said it is disheartening that Nigeria is precariously and dangerously staggering on the path of self-destruction.

New Telegraph recalled that President had requested the confirmation for the appointment of a Chairman and six members of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), the Rivers State Primary Healthcare Board, the Rivers State Civil Service Commission, and the Rivers State Local Government Civil Service Commission from the Senate.

But George said what the President is doing in Rivers matter is completely illegal and that constitutionality is being disregarded and disrespected. He maintained that it is not possible for illegality to overcome legality.

He said: “Nigeria currently finds itself at a critical juncture, where the actions of the current political administration threaten to erode the very foundations of our hard-won democracy. Twenty-six years after the restoration of civilian governance, a growing number of Nigerians are left questioning the authenticity of a government that claims to be of, by, and for the people.

“It is time for us to confront these challenges head-on and demand a democracy that truly serves its citizens. Recent events in Rivers State are indications that the administration of our democracy remains problematic. Following the declaration of a state of emergency on March 18, 2025, by President Bola Tinubu, which involved the suspension of Governor Siminalaye Fubara and others, I raised the alarm that they are potential threats to our democratic framework.

“Currently, there appears to be an effort to legitimize this illegality. Last week, President Tinubu formally sought the National Assembly’s approval for key appointments in Rivers State as part of the measures instituted under the state of emergency.

“In a letter presented and read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during a plenary session, the President requested confirmation for the appointment of a Chairman and six members of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC). These nominees were proposed by Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), the Sole Administrator responsible for overseeing the state’s affairs.

“The President underscored the necessity of these appointments to facilitate effective governance during the emergency period and to assist the administrator in managing state functions efficiently.

“The request also includes confirmations for positions within the Rivers State Primary Healthcare Board, the Rivers State Civil Service Commission, and the Rivers State Local Government Civil Service Commission.

“The President’s insistence on these appointments reveals a troubling disregard for democratic principles, this move raises serious concerns about the concentration of power and undermines the very fabric of our democratic institutions, suggesting a calculated effort to bypass accountability and manipulate state functions at a time when the people’s voice should be paramount.

“The Senate referred the matter to its ad-hoc committee on emergency rule in Rivers State, which is expected to submit its report within one week. The implication of above is that a person in office illegally is now being mandated to conduct council elections in this oil-bearing state.”

According to George, Nigerians are suffering but these operators don’t care about the people. He said there is a dangerous slide to anarchy in the polity. “If they don’t apply the brake now, the wrong direction they are heading may lead to political collapse. To President Tinubu, I want to ask you: is this democracy or dictatorship?

“Tinubu, if your advisers are not ready to tell you the truth, Nigerians have spoken with one voice that your despotic tendencies – by jettisoning democratic governance in the name of state of emergency – cannot stand.

“This is a travesty taken too far. Sadly, Nigeria is sliding dangerously into full-blown dictatorship. Nowhere in the constitution is it written that democratically-elected officials can be removed by emergency declaration,” he said.

