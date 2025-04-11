Rivers: Bode George Advises Ibas Not To Flout Court Order

Share

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, has advised the Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), to immediately halt his recent appointments and reconstitution of boards of agencies, commissions, and parastatals.

George cautioned that Ibas should refrain from taking any unconstitutional action he might later regret when he leaves office on September 18.

Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt had earlier barred Ibas from appointing Sole Administrators to oversee the 23 Local Government Areas in the State.

However, in defiance of the Court order, Ibas reportedly went ahead to appoint administrators for the councils and reconstituted the boards of all parastatals and agencies.

In a statement, George said: “I want to warn Admiral Ibas. If you do anything against the spirit of the Constitution, you will be held responsible.

“You can’t escape it because your appointment is just for six months. Even if the President extends your tenure, you will still leave one day. Nobody elected you as the Administrator of Rivers State. That position is not legally recognized.

“Your appointment is temporary, just six months. You were not elected by the people of Rivers State. Your name was not on the ballot in 2023.

“Your appointment as Administrator is a misnomer. That is why PDP governors have already approached the Supreme Court to declare it illegal.

“Siminalayi Fubara remains the governor and he is very much alive. So why are you appointing administrators to manage all the councils?

“What happens to their appointments on September 18 when you leave office? Why are you flouting Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed’s order, which bars you from appointing administrators to oversee the 23 local governments?

“Did you get approval from the National Assembly to reconstitute boards of agencies, commissions, and parastatals? Do you now have the powers of both the Executive and the Legislature in Rivers State?

“My warning is this: You have no legal right to appoint anybody. This is not a military regime. The Constitution has not been suspended or repealed. Democracy is firmly in place.

“Those using you now will throw you under the bus when you leave this temporary office.

“The Governor is still there. Your role is to maintain oversight. I’m advising you as your senior in the Navy and the military, you should be very careful. When you leave in September, those backing you today will disown you.

“Who is pushing you into this mess? Who is advising you to flout a court order? You served honorably as a Naval officer. I don’t want your career to end in disgrace due to unconstitutional actions.

“As a Naval officer, you didn’t drown. But if you’re not careful, those pushing you now will drown you, legally and politically. The time to apply the brakes is now.”

