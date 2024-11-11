Rivers: Boat Drivers Lament Piracy Along Abuloma-Kalioama Waterway

Share

Boat drivers and passengers plying Abuloma jetty to Kalio-Ama in Okrika Local Government have decried the rising level of piracy along the waterway, lamenting that pirates have made life unbearable for them.

Some of the boat drivers claimed that the level of piracy on the route has drastically affected their operations because only a few passengers ply it for fear of being robbed or killed.

The drivers said that although there are a few security operatives on patrol on the waterway, the pirates have a way of evading arrest by launching attacks unexpectedly.

The drivers said that once it is evening, the pirates begin to come out from their hiding points to scout for the boat to attack, noting that they rob both drivers and passengers of their goods, cash and anything that can be exchanged for money.

One of the boat drivers who gave his name as Davies said that “the pirates are well armed and operate as if they are under the influence of drugs”, appealing to the state government to rise urgently against the pirates.

“These criminals go to the extent of removing the engine of the boat carrying passengers without considering whether the passengers and drivers get stranded on the water,” he said.

“If you know what it means to uncouple a boat engine, you would understand the point I am making. It simply shows that the pirates have all the time needed to start removing a boat engine. It also means that the security operatives should do more to make the route safe for drivers and passengers.”

“The other time, the pirates robbed a woman carrying a huge sum of money meant for the purchase of goods for her business. On that same trip was a young mother who was slapped because she begged the pirates to pity her and her baby.”

He said that the boat drivers alone cannot fight the menace of sea piracy, but need the support of the state government and security operatives.

