Rivers Begins Demolition Of Assembly Complex

Following the fire that gutted some sections of the Rivers State House of Assembly in October, the State Government has begun the demolition of the Assembly building on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, for reconstruction.

Confirming the development, the top government source said the state government was undertaking the project in the Hallowed Chamber of the state assembly.

New Telegraph recalls that the state Assembly was burned down by unknown political thugs following a move to oust the sitting governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara.

The legislative arm of the state has been involved in a serious crisis for weeks now following the unending move by some lawmakers to impeach the sitting governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

However, as early as 5 a.m. on Wednesday, over 10 bulldozers, excavators, and other heavy-duty machines were brought to the assembly complex.

The demolition commenced at about 7:30 a.m. As of the time of this report, the process is still ongoing.