Rivers: Atiku Reacts To Fubara Reinstatement

Former Vice President and 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday said lifting the suspension on the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and members of the state House of Assembly is not worth celebrating.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, September 17, ended the emergency rule in the state and asked Fubara, his deputy, and the lawmakers to resume work on Thursday, September 18.

Reacting to President Tinubu’s declaration via his official X handle, Atiku described the president’s initial action as unconstitutional and it is still illegal today.

According to the former Nigerian leader, Tinubu had no power to suspend a democratically elected governor and state lawmakers.

READ ALSO

He wrote, “Lifting the suspension of Governor Simi Fubara is nothing to cheer about.

“The suspension of the Rivers State Governor and the State House of Assembly was unconstitutional when it was done six months ago and is still illegal today.

“President Tinubu had no power to suspend a democratically elected governor and state lawmakers. The Rivers shenanigans only signpost the dictatorship of the Tinubu administration.”