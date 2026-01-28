Rivers’ Athletes Upbeat Ahead 2nd Niger Delta

Some athletes from Rivers State have spoken excitedly about opportunities and potential for a brighter future inherent in the Niger Delta Games (NDG) Some of these athletes who will participate in athletics, basketball, table tennis and others have taken to their social media accounts promoting the games and speaking of their expectations.

The Rivers State basketball players, seen training for the second edition of the NDG coming up in Benin, Edo State, said they are excited at the prospect of defending the gold medal won in the event at the last edition of the NDG in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

At the basketball court on Niger/Bende Streets in Port Harcourt township, the players said they have been training hard to ensure that they defend their title. Dalhati Wealth expressed confidence that his team will emerge victorious as they are learning new techniques and tactics to ensure victory.