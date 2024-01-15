Rivers Assembly To Reconfirm Nine Ex-Commissioners

The Rivers State House of Assembly is set to reconfirm nine former Commissioners who resigned from the state executive council on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

The development was contained in a statement issued on Monday in Port Harcourt, the state capital by the Clerk of the House, Emeka Amadi.

The clerk said the commissioners include Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN); Commissioner for Works, Dr Des George-Kelly; Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Woke; Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs Inime Aguma; Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu.

The other commissioners who will be re-screened are Prof. Chinedu Mmom, the Commissioner for Education; Dr Gift Worlu, the Commissioner for Housing; Dr Jacobson Nbina, the Commissioner for Transport; and Austin Ben-Chioma, the Commissioner for Environment.

As part of the pre-screening process, the commissioners are required to submit 40 sets of their Curriculum Vitae, along with photocopies and original copies of their credentials, to the State House of Assembly at the Legislative Quarters, which will serve as the venue for the screening.

On December 16, 2023, a wave of resignations swept through the State’s Executive Council amid a political crisis between the Governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara, and his predecessor, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The individuals who tendered their resignations were Adangor, George-Kelly, Woke, Aguma, Kamalu, Mmom, and Ben-Chioma.

Furthermore, it was reported that the reinstatement of the former commissioners who had resigned was one of the conditions outlined in President Tinubu’s peace agreement with Fubara.