Rivers Assembly To Probe Ibas’ Spending As Sole Administrator

The Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, has announced its readiness to investigate the six-month administration of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, who served as sole administrator during the state’s political crisis.

The lawmakers resumed sitting on Thursday at the conference hall inside the legislative quarters, following the lifting of emergency rule in the state by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. On Wednesday, the president restored Governor Siminialayi Fubara to office and directed Ibas to hand over after completing his interim stewardship.

Amaewhule, who presided over plenary, said there was a need to examine how funds were managed during Ibas’ tenure, stressing that accountability was crucial.

Out of the 27 lawmakers present, none of the four members loyal to Governor Fubara attended the session, a development seen as a reminder that political reconciliation in the state remains incomplete.

The Assembly further directed Governor Fubara to transmit the 2025 appropriation bill to the legislature for consideration and to forward the list of commissioner-nominees for screening and confirmation.

Ibas, during his tenure, had pledged to complete the renovation of the old Assembly Complex, which became a flashpoint during the political crisis. However, the project was left unfinished, forcing lawmakers to continue their sittings at the legislative quarters.