Rivers Assembly To Honour The Tigress Basketball Coach, Two Others

The Rivers State House of Assembly has declared its readiness to honour three illustrious daughters of the state, including Rema Wakama, the coach of the D’Tigress that won the 2023 edition of the Afro Basketball Championship in Kigali, Rwanda.

The lawmakers said that Wakama, Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, a member of D’ Tigress, and Kekwaru Ngozi Mary, who returned the sum of $70,000 pounds to a customer at Eko Hotels are worthy ambassadors that deserve to be honoured.

The House reached the resolution after the Deputy Leader, Linda Somiari-Stewart, who represents Okrika Constituency, presented a motion in which she called on the house to honour the three trio.

Somiari-Stewart said that the three ladies have put Rivers on the world map with their conduct, describing them as being selfless, upright and exhibiting self-discipline.

She said it was the duty of the lawmakers to highlight issues that help to promote the image of the state that has the capacity to impact the state’s development.

The lawmaker said: “Whereas they have now become the toasts of the town, beacon of hope for the young and succeeding generations as well as worthy ambassadors of the State, there is an urgent need for them to be celebrated by the State Government to inspire others to aspire to greater heights.

“Upon this, I respectfully pray that this august House resolves as follows: Commend these young ladies for recording these achievements;

“Urge indigenes and residents of the State, especially, the younger generations, to emulate the exemplary conduct of these ladies, and

“Make any other order that will strengthen the Motion to achieve its objective of encouraging Rivers people to emulate the three Amazons wherever they find themselves.”

After a debate on the motion, the Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, said the house would write a letter of commendation to the three women as a mark of honour.