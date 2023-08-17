Rivers Assembly To Honour D’tigress Coach, Two Others

The Rivers State House of Assembly has declared it’s readiness to honour three illustrious daughters of the state, including Rema Wakama, the coach of the D’Tigress that won the 2023 edition of the Afro Basketball Championship in Kigali, Rwanda.

The lawmakers said that Wakama, Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, a member of D’ Tigress, and Kekwaru Ngozi Mary, who returned the sum of $70,000 to a customer at Eko Hotels are worthy ambassadors that deserve to be honoured.

The House reached the resolution after the Deputy Leader, Linda Somiari-Stewart, who represents Okrika Constituency, presented a motion in which she called on the house to honour the three trio.