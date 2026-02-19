Rivers Assembly Suspends Impeachment Proceedings Against Fubara

Following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu, the Rivers State House of Assembly has suspended the impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

The decision to halt the process was taken during plenary on Thursday, February 19, at the Assembly’s resumed sitting in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

New Telegraph recalls that during the assembly’s first sitting in 2026, the House commenced impeachment proceedings against Fubara and his deputy over alleged gross misconduct.

The allegations against the governor and his deputy listed by the House include the demolition of the Assembly complex, extra-budgetary spending, withholding of funds meant for the Assembly Service Commission, alleged refusal to comply with a Supreme Court ruling on the financial autonomy of the legislature, and other acts deemed to constitute gross misconduct.

According to the lawmakers, the notices of allegations were brought pursuant to Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) against the governor and his deputy.

In a letter dated Friday, January 16, 2026, the Assembly requested the state Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Amadi, to set up a seven-man panel to investigate the allegations against Fubara and Odu.

However, Justice Amadi declined the request, stating that he was restrained by a subsisting High Court order from taking further action on the matter.

Fubara and Odu, in separate suits challenging the impeachment process, had secured injunctions from a High Court in Port Harcourt restraining the Chief Judge from acting on the Assembly’s request or constituting the probe panel.