The Rivers State House of Assembly has summoned the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (RIEC), Justice Adolphus Enebeli (retd), to appear before it within 48 hours over the conduct of the 2024 Local Government Election.
The Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, made this known while speaking during a plenary session on Wednesday, March 5.
READ ALSO:
- Rivers Assembly Gives Fubara 48-Hour Ultimatum To Present 2025 Budget
- Rivers Assembly Calls For Elections To Fill Vacant Seats
- Rivers Assembly To Reconfirm Nine Ex-Commissioners
The House also threatened to issue a warrant for the arrest of the RSIEC Chairman if he failed to appear before the House at the expiration of the ultimatum.
Also, the House resolved to write Governor Siminalayi Fubara to forward the names of all his commissioners who were not screened by the Amaewhule-led Assembly
Please follow and like us:
Tags: River Independent Election Comission River State news Rivers Assembly Crisis Rivers Assembly Summons RSIEC Chairman Over LG Poll