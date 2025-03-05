Rivers Assembly Summons RSIEC Chairman Over LG Poll

Share

The Rivers State House of Assembly has summoned the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (RIEC), Justice Adolphus Enebeli (retd), to appear before it within 48 hours over the conduct of the 2024 Local Government Election.

The Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, made this known while speaking during a plenary session on Wednesday, March 5.

The House also threatened to issue a warrant for the arrest of the RSIEC Chairman if he failed to appear before the House at the expiration of the ultimatum.

Also, the House resolved to write Governor Siminalayi Fubara to forward the names of all his commissioners who were not screened by the Amaewhule-led Assembly

