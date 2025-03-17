Rivers Assembly Slams Notice Of Gross Misconduct On Fubara, Deputy

Share

The Rivers State House of Assembly has served a notice of alleged misconduct against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Monday, March 17.

According to a report, the lawmakers claimed the action was in line with the Nigerian Constitution.

“In compliance with Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and other extant laws.

“We the undersigned members of the Rivers State House of Assembly hereby forward to you a Notice of Gross Misconduct by the Deputy Governor of Rivers State in the performance of the functions of her office.” the notice read.

