Rivers Assembly Screens, Clears Nine Resigned Pro-Wike Commissioners

Nine former commissioners in the administration of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara who resigned their appointment in the thick of the disagreement between Fubara and Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been cleared by the state Assembly for reappointment.

Their screening and return to the position they voluntarily vacated is part of the 8-point peace agenda brokered by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja for Fubara and Wike.

They were screened on Wednesday by the Assembly under the leadership of Hon. Martins Amaeawhule, the former factional speaker, who has completely taken charge following the resignation of Hon. Edison Ehie, the pro-Fubara speaker.

Before the screening, Amaewhule had read a letter from Fubara, dated December 11, 2023, requesting the screening and confirmation of the commissioner nominees.

The nine commissioner nominees, who scaled through the screening after they were asked to “take a bow and go” are Zacchaeus Adangor, ⁠Dr Jacobson Mbina, Dr Gift Worlu, Mrs Inime Chinwenwo-Aguma, ⁠Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke.

Others are Prof. Prince Chinedu Mmom, ⁠Dr. George-Kelly D. Alabo, ⁠Hon. Isaac Kamalu and Engr. Austin Ben Chioma.

The lawmakers sat at the hallowed chamber in the Legislative Quarters, Off PH/Aba Expressway, Port Harcourt.

The Speaker also complained that the staff in the Government House in Port Harcourt have been declining to receive correspondence from the House.

The Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Major Jack, moved a motion that the former commissioners should take a bow and go having undergone screening in the past, and was supported by the deputy speaker, Rt Hon Dumle Maol.