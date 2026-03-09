Rivers Assembly Reject Four Of Fubara’s Commissioner Nominees

The Rivers State House of AssemblyRivers State House of Assembly on Monday has rejected four commissioner nominees submitted by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The nominees were screened at the State Assembly in Port Harcourt.

Those confirmed include Mr. Tonye Bellgam, Professor Temple Nwofor, Dr. Peters Nwagor, Mr. Lekue Kenneth, and Sir Amairigha Edward Hart.

Those rejected are Professor Datonye Alasia, Mrs. Charity Deemua, Tamuno Williams, and Otonye TKD Amachree.