Rivers Assembly Moves To Save Public Infrastructure

The Rivers State House of Assembly has passed a law that will punish offenders, who deliberately vandalize or destroy public infrastructure across the state instead of utilizing and safeguarding them.

The Public Works and Utilities Protection Amendment Bill 2023, which seeks to address the issue of vandalism and destruction of public infrastructure was passed into law sequel to submissions made by lawmakers.

The lawmakers had argued that public infrastructure is provided by the government to serve the specific needs of the people and, hence should be in great shape for utmost utilization rather than being destroyed by the same people they are meant for.

From metal drainage covers mounted on major roads to allow maintenance workers to access drains, to light metal barriers along the road, vandals are having a field day removing them for personal gains.

Meanwhile, for proper and effective overseeing of Ministries Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), the Rivers State House of Assembly has constituted its standing committees.

The House chose the Lawmaker representing the Bonny constituency Victor Oko- jumbo heading the House Committee on Information and Training.

The Speaker, Rt Hon Martin Amaewhule who announced the various committees and their chairmen relied on order 42 rule 2 to announce that the standing order committee of the House would be headed by him, adding that all chairmen of the standing committees were carefully selected.

He urged the committee members to adhere to the core values of the legislature while carrying out their respective functions.