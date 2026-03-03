Rivers Assembly Invites Fubara’s Commissioner Nominees For Screening

The Rivers State House of Assembly has invited the commissioner nominees of Governor Siminalayi Fubara for screening and confirmation, ending a deadlock that has lasted for more than a year.

According to a statement signed by the Assembly’s Clerk, Dr. Emeka Amadi, the invited nominees include Prof. Datonye Alasia, Mr. Tonye Bellgam, Prof. Temple Nwofor, Dr. Peters Nwagor, and Mrs. Charity Deemua.

Other nominees are Tamuno Williams, Esq., Mr. Lekue Kenneth, Otonye TKD Amachree, Esq., and Sir Amairigha Edward Hart.

The Clerk directed the nominees to “submit forty (40) sets of their Curriculum Vitae (CV), photocopies of credentials, and evidence of compliance with tax obligations. All documents should be forwarded to the Office of the Clerk of the House at the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters.”

The development follows an agreement between the governor and lawmakers to work together in the interest of the state, following the peace accord brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu between Governor Fubara and Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).