Rivers Assembly Gives Fubara 48-Hour Ultimatum To Present 2025 Budget

The Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday gave Governor Sim Fubara 48 hours to present the 2025 bill he had christened “Budget of Inclusive Growth and Development” to the lawmakers.

The lawmakers gave this ultimatum during Monday’s plenary in Port Harcourt in their first sitting after the Supreme Court’s historic judgment.

The development has, however, added a fresh twist to the political events in the oil-rich state.

New Telegraph recalls that Governor Fubara had, on January 2nd, signed a ₦1.1 trillion 2025 Budget into law after presenting it to the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led lawmakers.

However, last week the Supreme Court ordered Martin Amaewhule and the group of lawmakers he is leading to resume sitting as legitimate members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The Supreme Court also mandated the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to withhold allocations for Rivers until it purges itself of what the court describes as flagrant disobedience to court orders.

That move ended months of tussle over the leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly, with two sets of lawmakers laying claim to the legislative body.

Apart from ordering Amaewhule and other lawmakers to begin sitting, it equally nullified the local government elections in Rivers State, which were conducted last year.

Following the verdict, Fubara called for fresh council polls in the state, promising to obey the judgment of the apex court.

“Furthermore, given the outlawing of caretaker arrangements in the local government system, I hereby direct the Heads of Local Government Administration to immediately take over the administration of the 23 local government councils pending the conduct of fresh elections by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission,” the governor said in a state broadcast on Sunday.

