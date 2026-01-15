On Thursday, the Rivers State House of Assembly failed to resume plenary a week after adjourning its last sitting, following the impeachment move against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Recall that last Thursday, January 7, the State Assembly led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, commenced impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, over alleged gross misconduct.

The charges include the demolition of the State Assembly complex and spending without legislative approval, among other charges.

New Telegraph reports that the sitting was adjourned until January 15, 2026.

However, as of noon on Thursday, January 15, 2026, there was no sign that the House, which presently holds sittings at the conference hall of its official legislative quarters along Aba Road, would reconvene.

No explanation has been provided for the delay, nor has a date for resumption been announced.

Efforts to reach the House Chairman on Information, Petitions, and Complaints, Eneme George, for clarification proved unsuccessful.

He neither answered calls nor responded to messages sent to his phone as of the time of filing this report.