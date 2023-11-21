Rivers Assembly Crisis: Court Orders Parties To Maintain Status Quo

Justice Phoebe Ayuba of a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has ordered parties in a suit filed by the new Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Edison Ehie, against the former Speaker, Martins Chike Amaewhule, and his Deputy, Dumle Maol, to maintain the status quo pending the hearing of the motion on notice on 27th November 2023.

Ruling on a motion filed in the suit, the judge ordered that none of the parties should do anything about the matter since all the parties are expected to respect the court.

In the suit, the new Speaker and the House of Assembly sought, amongst others, a declaration that the former speaker and his deputy, having been removed and suspended from the House, are not entitled to participate, disturb, interfere or obstruct the performance of the legislative proceedings of the House and the legislative duties of the new speaker in accordance with the provisions of Sections 90 to 104 of the Constitution.

They also sought for an order restraining the former two principal officers of the House from interfering or participating in the functions of the House of Assembly.

The Inspector General of Police and the Director of the State Security Service were joined as co-respondents in the suit.

It would be recalled that following some disagreement arising from the attempt by the former leadership of the House to impeach the State Governor, Mr Sim Fubara, the Rivers State House of Assembly has been facing some leadership crisis leading to the removal of the former speaker and the election of Honorable Edison as the new speaker. Since then, there has been no sitting of the House.

Justice Ayuba had earlier ordered the Rivers State House of Assembly, the Speaker of the House and the Deputy Speaker not to take any further step concerning the impeachment of the governor pending the determination of a suit filed by Amadi Coddey Madubuochi and Goya Oluka

The applicants had in the suit marked: FHC /PH/CS/234/2023 filed by their lawyer, Eric Omare prayed to the court for the following reliefs “An Order of Interim injunction restraining the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants from howsoever proceeding or carrying out any process and or issuing any directives connected with the impeachment or removal from office of the 7th and 8th defendants pending the hearing and final determination of the motion on Notice filed in the suit.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the 4th defendant from accepting any instruction, directive or notification and/or carrying out any duty, direction or order from the 1st, 2nd 9th and 4th Defendants in connection with any process howsoever intended to cause the removal from office of the 7th and 8th Defendants as Governor and Deputy Governor of Rivers State pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed in this suit.

“An Order restraining the 5th, 6th and 9th defendants from enforcing any instruction, notice or order issued by 1st, 2nd or 3rd defendants or any officer acting on their behalf in connection with the removal of the 7th and 8th defendants or obstructing them from acting pending the hearing and final determination of the motion on notice filed in this suit”.