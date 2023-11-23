Rivers Assembly Crisis: Contempt Charge Slammed On Ex-Speaker, Amaewhule, Deputy

A contempt charge has been slammed on the former Speaker, Rivers House of Assembly, Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule and his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Dumle Maol, at a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt for allegedly flouting a court’s order.

Already, the new Speaker, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie has filed Form 48, which is a notice of consequence of disobedience of a court order against Amaewhule and Maol.

The applicants in the suit are; Rivers State House of Assembly, and the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ehie Ogerenye Edison, while Rt.Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, Rt. Hon. Dumle Maol, Inspector General of Police, Director, Department of State Security Services, Rivers State, and the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, were joined as co-respondents in the suit marked FHC/PHC/CS/240/2023.

In the suit, the applicants alleged that the respondents disobeyed the order of the court made on the 7th of November, 2023 which ordered parties not to take any step concerning the subject matter of the suit before the court.

Ehie accused Amaewhule of invading the Rivers State House of Assembly and held a sitting of the House in flagrant violation of the order of the court for parties to maintain status.

The Form 48 which is titled ‘Notice of Consequences of Disobedience of Order of Court’ is dated 22nd November, 2023 and signed by the Registrar of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt Judicial Division.

The alleged contemnors were warned that they would be liable to be committed to prison unless they obeyed the order of the court.

“It would be recalled that Justice Phoebe Ayuba of a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt had upon the hearing of an application by Ehie and the Rivers State House of Assembly issued an order directing all parties to the Rivers Assembly crisis to maintain the status and not to take any step concerning the subject matter of the suit until the determination of the motion on notice.

“The case has been adjourned to the 27th of November, 2023 The order reads: “That the prayers as stated on the motion paper are denied.

“That an order is made directing the plaintiffs/applicants to put the respondents on notice forthwith.

“That an order is however made directing that all parties on record respect the court and should not take any step concerning the subject matter, since the matter is already before this court”.