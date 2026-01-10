Rivers Assembly Confirms Impeachment Process Against Gov Fubara Ongoing

The Rivers State House of Assembly has confirmed that the impeachment process against Governor Sir Siminalaye Fubara and Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu is ongoing and has not been halted or discontinued, contrary to claims circulating in some sections of the media.

In a press release issued on Friday, January 9, 2026, the Assembly stated that the impeachment process, which commenced on January 8, 2026, is being carried out strictly in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

According to the statement, two separate notices of allegations of gross misconduct, brought pursuant to Section 188 of the Constitution, have been duly served on the Governor and the Deputy Governor by the Speaker of the House, while the Assembly awaits their formal responses.

The House emphasized that it is constitutionally empowered to act on behalf of the people to prevent infractions of the Constitution by any public office holder, including the Governor and Deputy Governor of Rivers State.

The Assembly also dismissed reports suggesting the impeachment process had been stopped, describing them as false narratives aimed at misleading the public and causing disaffection between the legislature and well-meaning Nigerians.

Speaking on behalf of the House, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Petitions and Complaints, Enemi Alabo George, warned against attempts at blackmail or intimidation, stressing that the Assembly remains committed to its constitutional duties and will not be deterred by threats.

The House further expressed gratitude to the people of Rivers State for their prayers and support, reaffirming its commitment to democracy and the Nigerian project.