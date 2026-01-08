Rivers Assembly Begins Impeachment Proceedings Against Fubara

On Thursday, the Rivers State House of Assembly commenced an impeachment proceeding against the incumbent Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

New Telegraph gathered that the State Assembly kicked off the process at plenary on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

The Speaker of the House, Martins Amaewhule is currently presiding over the session, accusing Governor Fubara and his deputy of gross misconduct.

Major Jack, Leader of the Assembly, read the gross misconduct charges, signed by 26 members of the House as they commenced the impeachment proceeding.

Thereafter, Amaewhule said the notice of gross misconduct will be served on the governor in the next seven days.

The day’s proceedings bear the imprimatur of renewed hostilities between Fubara and his predecessor Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This development is coming few weeks after a horde of the lawmakers announced their defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).