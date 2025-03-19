Rivers Assembly Backs Tinubu’s Emergency Rule Declaration

Share

The Rivers State House of Assembly has approved President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency for six months in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule who spoke after President Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast on Tuesday said the Assembly would abide by the president’s decision, even though it was not what they had hoped for.

The Speaker, however, blamed Governor Siminalayi Fubara for the crisis in Rivers State, accusing him of ignoring court judgments and failing to govern in line with the constitution.

Amaewhule called on residents to remain calm and cooperate with the Sole Administrator appointed by the president to oversee the affairs of the state

“We assure our constituents that we will abide by this declaration, even though it is not what we prayed for. Mr. President has acted in the best interest of the country.

“The condition of our dear Rivers State today is mainly because of the malfeasance of the governor, who serially disobeyed court judgments and obstructed the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“We urge everyone to remain calm as the Sole Administrator assumes duty. Rest assured that the Assembly will give him all the necessary support to restore order.” the statement added.

