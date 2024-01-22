Rivers Assembly Amends Traditional Rulers Law

The Rivers State House of Assembly has amended the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Law, which covers the recognition, de-recognition, or suspension of traditional rulers in the state.

The lawmakers, who sat at the Assembly’s 93rd legislative sitting on Monday, passed a bill to amend the Rivers State Traditional Rulers’ Law No. 4 of 2015 after debating on the report of the House Committee on Chieftaincy and Community Affairs on the Bill.

The report on the bill was presented by the committee’s chairman, Hon. Ofiks Kabang, after which the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule emphasized its importance on the traditional institutions in the state.

He noted that with the amendment and passage of the bill, there is a clear direction on the recognition, de-recognition, or suspension of traditional rulers in the state.

He said the inclusion of a resolution of the House, backed by two- majority votes will curb arbitrariness in the appointment and removal of the Chairman of the Traditional Rulers’ Council.

Amaewhule added that the new schedule to the Law reflects the current status of every recognized traditional ruler in the State.

Similarly, the House repealed the Rivers State Advertisement and Use of State-owned Property (Prohibition)Law No. 7 of 2022 following a debate on the Report of the House Committee on Land, Survey, and Urban Development.

The report was presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Solomon Wami, the Speaker remarked that the House decided to repeal the law so as not to financially overburden the people of the State and impede their access to state-owned facilities.

Amaewhule commended his colleagues in the House for their commitment to the peace and development of the state despite the unenviable circumstances in which they operate.

He said that history will be kind to them as they continue to effectively represent their people and perform their constitutional duties.