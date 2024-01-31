Rivers: Army Seizes Illegal Refining Camp With 5m Litres Of Crude Capacity

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State has seized an illegal refinery camp where five million litres of stolen crude oil was about to be refined in Kom Kom Community in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The troops of the division found that the illegal refining camp had the capacity to refine five million litres of stolen crude when it raided the area.

The operators of the camp had put in place 15 boilers, nine storage tanks, newly acquired pipes, makeshift houses, and other expensive facilities worth millions of naira in a heavily forested area.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdussalam and officers of the division went to the far-flung creek on speedboats on Wednesday to assess the camp.

The area had been ravaged by a fire that claimed more than 20 lives a few years ago when a midnight fire spread across the area’s woodland.

Abdusalam said: “This is in continuation of our operations to destroy all illegal refineries, and illegal connections in our area of responsibility. Based on credible intelligence, this morning, our troops raided this location.

“I thought we would not see anything more than the raid we carried out at Odagwa, unfortunately, we are seeing very sad illegal activities taking place in this area.

“We have discovered over 15 boilers and about nine reservoirs. From our estimation, the crude oil that had been stolen and reserved here for processing is over 5 million litres.

“On our way, we saw large Cotonou boats capable of taking 200 litres. We saw more than five on our way filled with crude oil. It is indeed very sad that these activities continued. We will not get tired. We will continue with our job…”

“No arrest has been made. I said before that most of the arrests were labourers working on the site. We have not been able to get the real culprits. We can see the facilities here. It is not something that ordinary people can set up. It needs money, expertise, and careful planning.

“So it is beyond the people we arrest. We are following several leads and we are hoping that those leads will take us to those, who are actually responsible. This activity is illegal, criminal, and dirty. We call on people to embrace legitimate businesses.”