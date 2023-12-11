Rivers APC Welcomes Pro-Wike Lawmakers

Following the defection of no fewer than 27 Rivers State lawmakers on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed its readiness to welcome the defectors to the party.

Speaking in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the party, Chibuike Ikenga, the APC said the defection of 27 State House Assembly members was a significant and positive shift for the party.

With the influx of lawmakers into the APC, Ikenga anticipates improved governance in the state.

He said, “In an earlier interview, I did mention that our doors are open to welcoming anybody who is willing to be part of us.

This comes after twenty-seven members of the PDP in the state House of Assembly defected to the APC.

The lawmakers cited division within the PDP as the primary reason for their defection to the APC.

The affected lawmakers are said to be the ones loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The lawmakers, it was gathered, held plenary around 8 am on Monday where the decision was taken.

They sat under tight security mounted at the entrance of the Assembly complex along Moscow Road in Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has summoned an emergency executive council meeting.

The meeting is expected to discuss the defection of 27 lawmakers of the State House of Assembly from the PDP to the APC.

The meeting which is being presided over by the governor is the 5th executive council meeting.

The 4th executive council meeting was held on October 27, 2023, when the council approved four draft bills.