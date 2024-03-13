Rivers APC Urges Fubara To Resign As Governor

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has challenged Governor Siminalayi Fubara to resign if he thought such action would bring peace to the state.

The State Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC, Mr Tony Okocha, gave the advice during a media briefing at the party Secretariat, in Port Harcourt, while reacting to a recent comment credited to Fubara, over his sacrifice to ensure peace and stability in the state.

Okocha alleged that the governor was incompetent to continue in the seat of governance, stressing that about 10 months after inauguration he was yet to commence visible development in the state.

According to the APC chairman, Fubara has not displayed his theories and policies in achieving good governance, adding that the governor allegedly organised supporters, who praised his government even when there was nothing to point at as what has been achieved so far in the past months.

Responding to questions from journalists at the briefing, Okocha said, “Your question just reminded me of what I listened to the governor say, that if resigning his position as governor of Rivers State will bring about peace in the state, that he will resign.

“And as APC, today, we are telling the governor to remove if, let him not make it conditional, but resign for incompetence. Is Rivers State at war? So the opposite of peace is war, it means that the governor is beating himself.

“For us, we have given you the rundown of his indiscretions and this should culminate in demanding that the governor should resign for incompetency. He is not worth the service of Rivers State at this time.”