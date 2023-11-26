Rivers APC Rejects New Caretaker Chairman, Okocha

The internal crisis rocking the Rivers States chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a new dimension as party chieftains reject the newly appointed Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief Tony Okocha.

It would be recalled that the national leadership of the party had last week dissolved the state committee following the leadership crisis in the state.

The state Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju, who spoke during an interview on Channels TV’s programme said Okocha is not a member of the APC.

While addressing the ongoing leadership crisis, Nwauju said it is worth noting that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC recently inaugurated the caretaker committee for the Rivers chapter of the party, with Okocha as Chairman and Eric Nwibani as Secretary.

However, Nwauju claimed that Okocha had worked against the party in Rivers State during the last election.

He said, “As I speak to you, the number one person on the caretaker committee list is not a member of the APC. Tony Okocha left the party and joined forces with Magnus Abe against the party.

Everybody in Rivers State is aware that the man never campaigned for any of the candidates of the APC in Rivers State.

“So how can a man who worked against the APC now turn around to lead the APC? Which of the APCs is he going to lead? It is not about the person of Tony Okocha, but the legality of the action of Ganduje NWC.”

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, had while inaugurating the committee, urged them to take over the state for APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.