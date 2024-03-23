Rivers APC Raises Concerns Over Fubara’s Performance

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, has expressed apprehensions about the governance approach of Governor Siminialaye Fubara’s administration.

Speaking in a statement issued on Saturday in Port Harcourt, Okocha highlighted the range of issues affecting the state, including alleged administrative deficiencies and financial mismanagement in Fubara’s government.

He drew parallels between Governor Fubara’s leadership style and a directionless journey, pointing out instances of purported extravagant spending and a lack of coordination between the executive and legislative branches.

Criticisms were also directed towards what he saw as the governor’s inclination for unnecessary expenditures and the negligence of crucial state affairs.

The declaration further stressed the importance of a strong opposition against what he described as a “clueless and visionless” government.

He expressed worries about the recent influx of funds totalling N40.4 billion into the state treasury and the potential misuse of public resources. Despite facing backlash from supporters of the current administration, the APC chairman pledged to persist in advocating for transparency and effective governance in Rivers State. He urged responsible citizens to unite in challenging systemic leadership failures and encouraged them not to stay silent in challenging times. In his role as the chairman of the party’s caretaker committee, Okocha reaffirmed his dedication to championing the populace’s interests and holding the government accountable for its decisions. These comments come amidst escalating political tensions in the state, with the opposition actively contesting the actions of the incumbent government.