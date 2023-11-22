Rivers APC: NWC DIssolves EXCO, Appoints Okocha Chairman Caretaker Committee

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissolved the party state executives at all levels in Rivers State.

Briefing journalists after the meeting of the NWC at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, announced the National Working Committee’s decision to appoint a seven-member Caretaker Committee to steer the Party’s affairs in the state for the next six months.

According to him, the following party members were appointed: Chief Tony C. Okocha, Chairman, Chief Eric Nwibani, Secretary, Hon. Chibuike Ikenga, Prince Stephen Abolo, Hon. Silvester Vidin, Senibo Karibi Dan-Jumbo and Miss Darling Amadi

The statement reads: “The National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, who read out the Party’s decision signed by the National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Deputy National Secretary, Barr. Festus Fuanter, disclosed that the Caretaker Committee is mandated to conduct a comprehensive and fresh electronic party registration of all members in the State.

“The Caretaker Committee subject to the directives of the NWC was entrusted with preparing for the conduct of congresses to facilitate the emergence of new Executive Committees for the Party at various levels, extending from the ward to the State.

“The Caretaker Committee will be inaugurated on Friday, 24th November 2023 at the Party’s National Secretariat, Abuja.”