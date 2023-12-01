Rivers APC: Fresh Crisis As Amaechi’s Men Lose Control

EMMANUEL MASHA writes on the unfolding drama in Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the recent dissolution of its executive and inauguration of a caretaker committee to run the affairs of the party

The initial satisfaction that the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) felt when it dissolved the executive of Rivers State chapter of the party led by Mr. Emeka Bekee must have given way to the reality of the rejection that greeted it. According to political watchers, the national leadership of the APC must have realised that it simply laid a needless foundation for a major crisis for the APC in the state.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC had man- dated the newly-inaugurated Tony Okocha-led caretaker committee to oversee the conduct of a congress to elect new executives. However, this has been outrightly rejected by party stakeholders in Rivers State. While Okocha was made chairman, Eric Nwibani was appointed Secretary of the seven-man caretaker committee that has since been inaugurated.

The dissolution of the former executive came two months after some chieftains of the party loyal to the immediate Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, including the state governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, complained that the national leadership of the party had sacrificed them for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and his loyalists. One of the allegations against the chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Okocha, is that he became the Rivers State representative on the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) based on Wike’s nomination.

Insisting that that any congress Okocha conducts will not be in the overall best interest of the party, the aggrieved APC members said such exercise will only favour Wike, who they also alleged, is plotting to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC. Another allegation against Okocha is that he allegedly worked against the party during the 2023 general election. Therefore, he is not seen as a member of the party in Rivers State. A former Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Darlington Nwauju, while speaking on the issue as a guest on a TV programme, said: “As I speak to you, the number one person on the caretaker committee list is not a member of the APC.

Tony Okocha left the party and joined forces with Magnus Abe (the governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party – SDP) against the party. “Everybody in Rivers State is aware that the man never campaigned for any of the candidates of the APC in Rivers State. So, how can a man who worked against the APC now turn around to lead the APC. Which of the APC is he going to lead? It is not about the person of Tony Okocha, but the legality of the action of the Abdullahi Ganduje-led NWC.” Another party chieftain, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, also expressed similar sentiment on the appointment of Okocha as Rivers APC caretaker committee chairman.

He feels it is a calculated move aimed at embarrassing Amaechi, hence and unprogressive move. Eze, a former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), strongly feels that the Ganduje-led NWC wants to hand over the party’s structure to Wike. He claimed that President Bola Tinubu, Ganduje and some individuals he described as cabal “carefully plotted the scheme to hand over the state chapter of the party to Wike and write off Amaechi and his team notwithstanding the very many wars the latter fought to prune and nurture the party to its sustainable status.”

He added: “I am happy to note that both Tinubu and Ganduje have suffered and tested the bitter pills of Wike in most of his attempts to decimate the party and to handover the party structure to him and his agents is nothing but sheer wickedness and unreasonableness, because it will definitely backfire.” The APC chieftain noted that Wike’s appointment as minister to the detriment of faithful APC leaders in Rivers State is enough compensation for the role he played during the last elections, in a false bid to claim victory for Tinubu.

Another chieftain of the party in Rivers State, who does not want his name in print because he is not officially authorised to speak on the matter, said: “It is unfortunate that all the appointments so far made by Tinubu and his government have only favored Wike and his parasitic circle of chameleonic ingrates, who fought Rivers APC to a standstill with the resource of the state at their peck and call. “A father knows quite alright that there won’t be peace within the family until the first son gets justice.

That is the position that the NWC has suddenly put Rivers APC. By now we expect those occupying top positions in the party to play the role of unbiased umpires, rather than creating opportunities for feuds and discord.” Meanwhile, Okocha, who has assumed office, has promised to rebuild the party as a formidable opposition that will wrestle power from the ruling PDP. He also noted that his executive wants to unite the party in order to field candidates in next year’s local government election and subsequent polls in the state.

Okocha also assured that the committee members will visit key members of the party as part of the reconciliation efforts. However, beyond the current political war that is brewing in Rivers APC, the issues confronting the party are multifaceted, given that the series of lawsuits instituted by members prevented the party from fielding a governorship candidate in the 2019 elections. That trap was narrowly avoided in the 2023 polls. As it stands, it is no longer about the leadership of the party because that issue was put to rest before the 2023 general elections. With Bekee as chairman and Tonye Cole as governorship candidate, the house that Amaechi sacrificed a lot to build was intact.

Historically, the existence the APC in Rivers has been characterised by high level drama. Beginning from when Amaechi embraced, nurtured and held the party together alongside some deeply committed members, Rivers boasts of the same enthusiasm and charisma with states where the APC is in power. The circumstances that led Amaechi to the party are unique, and subject to the interpretation of observers, whose views might be influenced from the position they watched during the face-off between Amaechi and the national leadership of the PDP.

Some political watchers had wrongly assumed that he had embarked on a political suicide by dumping the PDP for APC, an unknown and untested party with an unpredictable future. Yet, it was that defiance, risk and confidence that contributed to whatever impact the party has made in the state and the South-South geopolitical zone. This also attracted the envy of other states that saw it as a worthy alternative to the PDP. For instance, it was through Rivers that the APC gained entrance into other South-South states. As events keep unfolding in Rivers APC, the main issue that watchers of Rivers politics are struggling to comprehend is what becomes Amaechi and his teeming supporters’ fate.