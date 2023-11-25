Rivers APC: Eze Accuses Tinubu, Ganduje Of Plotting To Handover To Wike

Following the dissolution of the Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) executives, a chieftain of the party in the state, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has strongly condemned the move in its totality.

Speaking in a statement issued on Saturday, Eze alleged that the development was part of a plot to embarrass former Rivers governor, Chibuike Amaechi.

According to Eze, President Bola Tinubu and the party’s National Chairman, Umar Ganduje, planned to hand over the state chapter of the party to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, effectively sidelining Amaechi and his team.

He warned that this move may backfire, emphasizing the need to be cautious of Wike, whom he described as a political chameleon.

Rivers APC: Tinubu, S’West govs’ romance with Wike unsettles party Eze further expressed his disappointment with the appointments made by Tinubu and his government, stating that they have predominantly favoured Wike, who had fiercely contested Rivers APC. He urged Ganduje and the national leadership of the party to consider the implications of their actions, noting that the dissolution of the state executive committee is pending before a court. An ex parte motion has been filed, requesting that parties maintain the status quo, including shelving the inauguration of the interim committee.