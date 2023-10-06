Rivers APC Crisis: Chieftain Speaks On Who Amaechi Worked For In Rivers

A chieftain of the Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has refuted the claims that the former Minister of Transportation and Ex-Governor of the state, Rotimi Amaechi worked against President Bola Tinubu and the party in the state.

The chieftain who spoke on Friday in reaction to the accusations made by Tony Okocha, a factional leader in the state also debunked the claims that Amaechi had instructed residents of the state to support Atiku Abubakar, a presidential candidate for the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2023 elections.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Okocha, members loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had during his visit to the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje sought the party not to consider Amaechi’s ally in appointment.

Speaking on the allegations, Eze said the former minister never instructed his supporters to act against Tinubu before the 2023 elections, he continued, and there is no agreement between Amaechi and Atiku.

He, however, added that Okocha was no longer an APC member, thus he was unable to have information on the party’s internal workings.

He said that Okocha and his allies started the present media skirmishes because Ganduje refused to back their intentions to launch smear campaigns against Amaechi and the mainstream Rivers APC state executive.

Okocha and his team were disappointed when Abdullahi Ganduje cautioned them not to heat the polity and allow the leadership of the party at the central work out modalities to calm frayed nerves and resolve every issue affecting the party in the state before delving into constituting another party structure in the state,” he said.