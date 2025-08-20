Rivers APC Chairmanship Candidates Hail Tinubu, Yilwatda Over Bye-Election Victory

The chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming August 30 Local Government Area elections in Rivers State have congratulated President Bola Tinubu and the party’s National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, on the APC’s overwhelming victory in the last Saturday’s bye-elections held across 16 constituencies in 12 states of the country.

According to the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the APC won 12 out of the 16 constituencies where the bye-elections were conducted.

The chairmanship candidates, contesting under the Emeka Beke-led faction of the party in Rivers State, said the outcome of the elections was a reflection of what to expect in both the August 30 elections in Rivers State and the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by their spokesperson, Ambassador Fubara Dagogo, the candidates noted that the APC’s victory in last weekend’s elections was a testament to voters’ appreciation of President Tinubu’s good works, which they said have impacted all zones and regions of the country.

Ambassador Dagogo, who is also contesting for the chairmanship of Bonny Local Government Area, further stated that the APC’s dominance will be extended to all 23 local government areas in Rivers State after the LG polls, stressing that the ruling party is set to sweep the elections.

He described the victory as a good beginning for the newly appointed National Chairman, Professor Yilwatda, urging him to leverage the momentum from last weekend’s success to rally behind and support all APC candidates contesting in Rivers State. He expressed confidence that the outcome of the August 30 election will strengthen the party’s authority in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We, the 23 candidates of the APC in the upcoming local government elections in Rivers State, wish to express our joy and congratulate our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, and the entire National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party on the sweet victory and exceptional performance recorded at last Saturday’s bye-elections across the country.

“This victory has demonstrated the continued support and appreciation of Nigerians for the good works of our caring President, which cut across all regions and zones. President Tinubu’s acceptance is overwhelming because he has remained a father to all.

“This love for the President and the APC will be further consolidated across all local government areas in Rivers State, where the party and its authentic candidates will sweep the 23 local government areas in the August 30 LG polls.

“We have intensified our campaigns, and there is strong evidence of our overwhelming acceptance by the people. We must not miss this great opportunity to entrench the APC in the grassroots of Rivers State ahead of the much-anticipated 2027 election victory for President Tinubu.

“We also note with joy that our new, vibrant National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has begun on a victorious note, scoring an ‘A’ in his first major assignment. We are confident this momentum will extend to Rivers State on August 30, when we will all emerge victorious at the LG polls.

“We therefore reaffirm our strong commitment to capturing Rivers State for our great party as we intensify campaigns, promoting the good works of President Tinubu to the grassroots ahead of the upcoming LG polls and the 2027 elections,” the candidates assured.”