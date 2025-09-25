Rivers APC Chair Faults Sowore’s $2m Property Allegations Against Wike

Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman Tony Okocha yesterday faulted human rights activist Omoyele Sowore’s allegation that the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike acquired property worth $2 million in Florida, United States, for the children.

In a statement, he accused Sowore of blackmailing the former Rivers governor, calling for his arrest and prosecution.

Okocha said: “In every democracy, criticism is welcome, but what Nigerians must reject are deliberate lies, propaganda, and attempts to defame, under the disguise of ‘activism’.”

He added: “Sowore has built his entire career on lies. “His Sahara Reporters platform is notorious for publishing fabricated stories and half-truths, often used as tools for blackmail and extortion.

“Recently, Sowore launched another wave of falsehoods against President Bola Tinubu and Wike. “These baseless allegations are nothing more than the bitter ranting of a man rejected by Nigerians at the polls and drowning in political irrelevance.”