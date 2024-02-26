Rivers APC chair accuses Fubara of reneging on peace deal

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, has accused Governor Siminialayi Fubara of delaying the implementation of the eightpoint resolution toward ending the political crisis in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that political tension enveloped the state in October 2023 when 27 lawmakers said to be loyal to Fubara’s predecessor, Nyesom Wike, threatened to impeach the governor.

The crisis reached a crescendo with the burning of the state House of Assembly complex on October 30. Worried by the development, President Bola Tinubu stepped in and negotiated a peace agreement to restore peace. The APC boss, while reacting to the peace deal in an interview with NAN in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the delay in implementing the agreement was not good for political peace in Rivers. Okocha, who represents Rivers in the Governing Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said the continued delay was disrespect to the President and other political actors.