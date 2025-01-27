Rivers APC Canvasses For Increased Budgetary Allocations To Interior Ministry

Share

…describes agency as model for other MDAs in budget implementation

The Rivers state branch of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the National Assembly to increase budgetary allocations to the Ministry of Interior based on its performance in the 2024 fiscal year.

In a press release by Darlington Nwauju, Rivers APC spokesman, the party said the ministry, under Dr. Olubummi Tunji-Ojo as the Minister, has proven to be a model for other MDAs in budget implementation.

He urged other MDAs to emulate the bottom-to-top approach to budget implementation by the Minister to eliminate wastage.

According to him, the approach adopted by Tunji-Ojo in the Interior Ministry led to surpassing the N2 billion IGR target officially set for that Ministry in the 2024 budget.

“We do believe that adopting the value delivery strategy in budget implementation will help underline needs assessment and prioritize policies and projects in the greater interest of ordinary Nigerians as have been successfully achieved by that Ministry. Therefore, carefully scrutinizing our annual budgets will translate into policy frameworks that are not only workable but people-centered.

“We call on Nigerians to take a special interest in the budgetary system and track the implementation of these budgets to ensure that value for taxpayers’ monies is comprehensively achieved.

“We acknowledge the hard work of Dr Tunji-Ojo and urge other heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies to copy such patriotic examples to save the nation from wastes on bogus annual recurrent expenditures.

“The media should also take special interest in reporting such remarkable achievements, just as wastage, corrupt practices and poor performance by public servants are reported.

“For the 2024 fiscal year, the Interior Ministry surpassed its official target remitting over N5.6billion to the federal purse; completed various multibillion naira contracts even with zero capital allocation to that Ministry!

“We do believe such a performing Ministry deserve the commendation of all Nigerians and of course, the support of the National Assembly in the soon-to-be-approved 2025 Budget document, by increasing the allocation to that Ministry in order to surpass its 2024 performance.

We believe it will amount to a disservice to the nation if the National Assembly does not collaborate with that Ministry which warehouses very strategic paramilitary agencies that cater to the internal security needs of the nation.

Naturally, both overhead and personnel costs for this Ministry should be improved upon and allocations for capital projects should be prioritized given the fantastic performance the Ministry has posted in the 2024 fiscal year,” he said.

