Rivers: APC Backs Okocha As State Chairman

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday threw its weight behind Chief Tony Okocha as the Chairman of the party in Rivers State.

The party reiterated Okocha as its Chairman in Rivers State after a factional chairman in the state, Chief Emeka Broke, submitted a petition to the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, on Thursday last week.

In the petition, Beke had stated his chairmanship of the APC in Rivers State, with alleged court backing.

But yesterday, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, in a statement, said Okocha remains the Rivers State APC Chairman.

He wrote, “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to media reports of a claim by Mr Emeka Beke to the Chairmanship of the Rivers state chapter of our Party.

“We wish to clarify, for the record, that Chief Tony Okocha is, and remains, the Chairman of the Rivers state chapter of our Party.

“We urge our teeming members in the state, and the general public, to disregard the said reports as false and misleading.”